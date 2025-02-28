Houston Astros Not Acquiring Outfielder 'Biggest Surprise' This Offseason
With spring training underway for the Houston Astros, the franchise is adjusting to all the new faces.
There weren’t too many teams in baseball that had as busy of an offseason as the Astros. Despite being the standard in the American League for the last decade, the team suffered an early exit in the postseason last year and shook things up this winter.
With some financial constraints looming, the team elected to trade their star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Based on his impending free agency next winter, the team seemed to understand that they wouldn’t be able to bring him back.
In addition to losing Tucker in the lineup, they also saw third baseman Alex Bregman leave for the Boston Red Sox in free agency. As two of the best hitters on the team, replacing their production is going to be a challenge.
Fortunately, at third base, Houston has some options, led by Isaac Paredes, who came over in the trade with the Cubs. However, they didn’t receive any help in the outfield from the trade, and it is an area of concern still.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.com (subscription required) recently spoke about the biggest surprise this offseason for the Astros being that they didn’t add an impact outfielder.
Not bringing in a noteworthy outfielder is certainly a bold decision for Houston, but they might have a creative plan in place.
Currently, All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve has been working in left field to potentially prepare for a position change. While Altuve will have to prove himself defensively in the outfield, this is a move that could work out.
The All-Star has struggled a bit defensively of late and switching positions is something that the franchise has been considering. Now, with the outfield not having much talent from an offensive standpoint, this could help fix that.
If he is able to transition well, it will give Houston the option to have Cam Smith potentially come up to play third base and slide Paredes to second.
Whether it’s in 2025 or not, this makes a lot of sense long-term for the Astros. However, while the move is creative and might plan out, it’s still a big risk if that’s their number one plan.
There is certainly a scenario in which Altuve struggles at the position, and it does work out. With that in mind, they really should have gotten a player capable of being a starter.
While replacing Tucker offensively in the outfield won’t be easy, it might be their All-Star infielder who has the best chance to get it done.