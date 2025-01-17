Houston Astros' Alex Bregman Replacement Ranked Top 10 at Hot Corner
Houston Astros fans are still upset about losing Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker this offseason, but at least the front office did a decent job replacing them with Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker.
Walker has won three straight Gold Gloves at first base while averaging 32 home runs and 94 RBI per year. Meanwhile, Paredes was an All-Star last year and is entering his age-26 season, so he's just entering his prime.
In fact, MLB Network already considers him one of the best third basemen in baseball, ranking him No. 9 at the hot corner in their annual top 10 position rankings.
Paredes, who ranked in the top 10 last year as well, has been one of baseball's best infielders for the last three years. He's swatted at least 19 homers in three straight seasons, including a career-high 31 with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023.
Paredes struggled after being traded to the Chicago Cubs last summer, prompting the Cubs to send him to the Astros this offseason as part of their blockbuster trade for Tucker.
While Paredes isn't as talented as Bregman offensively or defensively, he is considerably younger and cheaper. The 25-year-old is still under team control for three more seasons, whereas Bregman turns 31 this year and already appears to be in decline.
Furthermore, Paredes also brings some defensive versatility to the table. While he's primarily a third baseman, he's also manned first base, second base and shortstop at various points in his career, allowing manager Joey Espada to slide him around the diamond if needed.
Paredes can't replace Bregman's leadership, clubhouse presence or postseason experience, but he's a good player in his own right. An All-Star with good power, plate discipline and defensive flexibility in his mid-20s, he's a good bet to be more productive than an aging Bregman over the next few years.