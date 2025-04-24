Houston Astros Offense Named 'Biggest Negative Surprise' in AL West Division
Early season swoons for the Houston Astros have become an annual fixture of the MLB season for the last few years, and 2025 has been no different.
It took the Astros until April 18 and 19 to win consecutive games for the first time in the campaign. Luckily, they were able to avoid too many lengthy losing streaks during this time, as there was only one instance of multiple losses in a row taking place.
That enabled them to avoid falling into a massive hole like they did last year when they started 7-17 and their outlook was incredibly bleak.
Now, they are 13-11 after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays, which followed their series win over the San Diego Padres, whom they had the back-to-back wins against for the first time in the season.
Spirits are up for Houston, who is receiving some excellent performances on the mound over the first few weeks of the campaign.
Unfortunately, for how good their pitching staff has been, their offense has been on the opposite end of the spectrum.
That is why Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report highlighted this unit as the biggest negative surprise of the year thus far in the American League West.
It is hard to fathom that a lineup which features Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker and Jeremy Pena is averaging only 3.83 runs per game, which ranks in a tie for 22nd in the MLB.
The Astros have produced a team slash line of .236/.310/.349 with only 19 home runs, 28 doubles and an OPS+ of 91, all of which are below the league average.
Their offense is the one thing truly holding them back right now.
Altuve has been the only consistent source of offensive produciton with a .293/.324/.404 slash line.
There isn’t another player on the team -- other than Zach Dezenzo who has 24 plate appearances -- hitting at least .260 with an OPS over .730. Pena has the second-highest batting average currently at .253.
With the Texas Rangers failing to separate themselves from the pack, dealing with injuries and underwhelming starts from key contributors of their own, Houston is right in the mix in the AL West.
Their offense cannot produce this poorly forever, as All-Stars like Alvarez will eventually find their groove and start hitting.
That provides some optimism looking forward, but it doesn’t come as too big of a surprise that the team’s overall production at the plate has fallen off.