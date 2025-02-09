Houston Astros Part Ways With Key Free Agent, Opening Door for Baltimore Orioles
After just one season with the Houston Astros, Dylan Coleman has come to an agreement with the Baltimore Orioles, potentially entering their minor league lineup.
Coleman started his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals, moving to Houston's roster after three seasons. The Astros hung onto him for the entire 2024 campaign, only putting him in for one inning the entire year. Slowly, Coleman was sent to Houston's Triple-A team before finally getting released as a free agent.
Coleman could be a welcome addition for the Orioles in 2025, but his numbers will need to improve in order for Baltimore to make good use of his pitching. In 2022, Coleman had his best year, recording a .247 BABIP and 12.8% walk rate. These numbers seemed to suggest that Coleman was on the uphill.
Unfortunately, his pitching became inconsistent in 2023 and his numbers were steadily declining. Coleman's walk rates sunk to 21.8% in the minors and 19.8% in the majors, sparking his move to the Astros from the Royals.
Coleman will be looking to start fresh in Baltimore, hopefully adding a steady relief pitcher to the O's lineup.
It is not yet confirmed whether Coleman will start on Baltimore's Triple-A team but fans can expect to see him on the mound during spring training. His potential caught the eye of the Orioles, but Coleman would have to work on severely limiting his walks.
Baltimore is projected to be among one of the rising teams in MLB for the 2025 campaign. Coleman could be a great asset in elevating the O's to that mantle.