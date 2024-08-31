Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Pitcher Claimed off Waivers by Oakland Athletics

The Houston Astros' pitching depth has gotten a bit thinner after one of their relievers was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics.

Mar 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Janson Junk (56) warms up in the first during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Fields of Phoenix
Mar 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Janson Junk (56) warms up in the first during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Fields of Phoenix / Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Heading into the final month of the season, the Houston Astros remain in the driver's seat of the AL West division, leading the Seattle Mariners by four games entering Saturday's slate.

On Sept. 1, there will be changes to teams around the league as Sunday marks the first day that rosters expand from 26 to 28 men during what is deemed the September call up period.

That likely won't affect the Astros too much considering they have a ready-made group in the middle of their dynastic run, but when Kyle Tucker eventually comes back from his long-term shin injury, that will allow them to keep someone around without having to make a corresponding move.

But, Houston's pitching depth was impacted by their decision to designate reliever Janson Junk for assignment. He was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics per an announcement made by that team.

During his career, Junk has appeared in 14 games for two different clubs, starting seven, recording an ERA of 5.18 across 40 innings pitched.

The Astros brought in the right-hander back on Aug. 2 when they claimed him off waivers themselves, but he never appeared in a Major League contest for them.

In Triple-A, Junk was used as a starting pitcher, posting an 0-2 record in his four outings that saw him have a 6.18 ERA over 14.2 innings pitched.

This isn't a huge loss for Houston considering they never utilized him in the MLB, but they did lose a depth piece with big league experience they could turn to in case they were hit with a late injury.

