Houston Astros Pitcher Gets Concerning Injury Update
The Houston Astros had a very interesting trade deadline. Their biggest move was landing Yusei Kikuchi, a left-handed starter who should help this team. However, moving the trade package they did raised many questions, and rightfully so.
While prices were generally high around Major League Baseball, it's tough to justify the move they made. If Kikuchi helps them win a World Series, everyone will forget about it, but it certainly wasn't a win for Dana Brown as of now.
The Toronto Blue Jays, and any team in baseball the Astros spoke with, likely understood the position they were in. Houston's starting rotation has been killed by injuries, and with no end in sight, they had to make a move.
Making them overpay was good work from the Blue Jays front office.
Adding Kikuchi was a must, especially after the news that Brown shared on Tuesday night after the deadline concluded. Brown revealed that right-hander Lance McCullers hasn't even started throwing yet, and if he's an option, it'd be around September, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC2.
“If Lance McCullers is an option, it would be more along the lines of September…he has not started throwing yet.”
McCullers not even throwing as of July 30 is a big issue, and from the sound of things, the chances of him returning this year seem slim. Perhaps he'll ramp up quickly, but if he returns at the end of September, that gives him about 60 days from right now.
With this McCullers news, it might've been a good idea to get more than Kikuchi, but with the way the market was, Brown was in a tough position, especially with this farm system being average at best.
That means he'd have to be cleared to throw, work up his throwing progression, and have a few outings in rehab assignments. That's a lot to happen in 60 days for a guy who hasn't started throwing.
It's unfortunate for McCullers, as he's been an above-average arm when he's on the mound. He last appeared in the regular season in 2022, starting in eight games and posting a 2.27 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.
That'd be a big help to this rotation, but similar to much of his early career, he hasn't been available when the team needs him most.
He doesn't hit free agency until 2027, so hopefully, the Astros can get him back and healthy in 2025 at the latest.