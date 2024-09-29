Houston Astros Predicted to Bring Back Star Third Baseman in Free Agency
The Houston Astros are once again heading to the postseason, as they were able to continue their success in 2024.
While the Astros won the American League West once again this season, it wasn’t an easy road for them. Houston has had to deal with a lot of injuries, especially early on in the campaign. However, as the year went on, the Astros figured things out and looked like a true contender once again.
The Astros have been really successful for the last decade in large part due to a fairly stable core. While some players have come and gone, the core of Houston has largely remained intact.
However, the Astros are going to have to make some tough decisions in the next couple of years in terms of contract situations. That will be starting this offseason with their third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman has been a big part of the success for Houston for quite some time, and he is set for a big pay day this offseason. The talented third base man is set to test free agency this offseason, which leads to some uncertainty.
Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Bregman would be staying put with the Astros.
“The two-time World Series champion is still one of the most talented and productive third basemen in the game and received MVP votes in 2022 and 2023. There is the likelihood that the Astros make a play to keep him, though not before Bregman tests free agency and finds out what his value is and how many teams are willing to match it.”
The market for Bregman could be very good in free agency, as Matt Chapman has already re-signed with the San Francisco Giants, leaving Bregman as the clear No.1 choice at third base this offseason.
Bregman is having a really solid season for the Astros in 2024, as he is batting .256 with 26 home runs and 74 RBIs. Even though he is just 30-years-old, Bregman has already played nine seasons with Houston, as him leaving would be very strange to see.
Considering that the lineup certainly needs him, it makes sense that the Astros will be spending the money to keep their star third baseman, as there isn’t necessarily a good option to replace him as of now.
While the Astros and Bregman will likely try to work out a big deal in the offseason, this is a franchise that has the capability to win the World Series this year. If the slugging third baseman can have a good postseason, it will likely only help improve his upcoming large contract.