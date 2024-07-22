Houston Astros Promote Past World Series Champion in Latest Roster Shakeup
After the Houston Astros worked their way back into contention before the All-Star break, they looked like prime buying candidates to bolster their roster. When they took over first place in the AL West, that pretty much cemented their plans ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
How aggressive they're going to be will be seen, especially with two areas that could use an upgrade.
Starting pitching seems to be the area that is going to garner the front office's attention the most, but they could use another consistent bat at first base to supplement Jon Singleton.
As the Astros search the market for some options, they have decided to give one of their past World Series champions another shot with the franchise after they signed him to a minor league deal in mid-July.
Now, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Houston is promoting Aledmys Diaz. They optioned Grae Kessinger in a corresponding move and designated infielder David Hensley for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
It has not been a banner season for Diaz.
The 33-year-old went 3-for-29 during his 12 games with the Oakland Athletics this season before he was released on July 5.
This is certainly a buy low spot for the Astros, bringing in someone who hit 12 homers and had 38 RBI in 92 games with Houston just two years ago on their way to winning a championship.
He's likely not a long-term viable solution for their issues at first base, but calling him up to see what he can do for a week before the deadline arrives gives them an opportunity to find out if they truly need to pursue another option.
If the Astros think Diaz can be a solid platoon bat for them going forward, then they can allocate their resources to land one of the biggest starting pitcher names on the market which will really impact their World Series chances.