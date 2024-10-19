Houston Astros Prospect Has One Hurdle To Overcome To Make Major League Impact
There could be a few spots up for grabs on the Houston Astros roster this offseason. It all depends on how some things shake out in the offseason with free agency.
Alex Bregman's departure would create a massive hole to fill at third base. On the pitching staff, Justin Verlander is set to hit free agency and it doesn’t sound like he will be back with the Astros.
If the 2024 season taught us anything about the Astros, it is that they can overcome the loss of the future Hall of Famer on their staff. When Verlander was sidelined early in 2024, Ronel Blanco stepped up in his place.
Hunter Brown showed major improvement, Famber Vazquez cemented himself as the ace of the team and Spencer Arrighetti had his moments as a rookie.
The bigger issue for Houston could be replacing Yusei Kikuchi.
After being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the deadline, he turned in a magnificent performance with his new team. He certainly made himself some money as he is set to hit free agency.
It will be interesting to see who comes and who goes from the pitching staff, but the front office and ownership can rest a little easier knowing the organization has depth.
Lance McCullers Jr. and Jose Urquidy getting healthy would be a major boon. There are also some high-upside arms in the Minor Leagues that could make an impact as soon as next year.
One of the standout prospects worth watching is Miguel Ullola. Loaded with talent, he has one glaring issue that needs to be ironed out if he wants to make an impact at the Major League level.
“Ullola should be in the rotation at Triple-A Sugar Land next season after striking out 166 batters in 127 1/3 innings with a 4.24 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 27 games (23 starts) at Corpus Christi in '24. Ullola, who signed for $75,000 out of the Dominican Republic at 18 1/2 years old, possesses one of the biggest arms in the system and has averaged 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the Minor Leagues, but he’s also averaged 6.1 walks per nine innings -- something he’ll have to improve to fulfill his potential,” Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote.
The No. 7 prospect in the organization, Ullola has an electric arm. He blows hitters away with regularity, but there are legitimate control issues he needs to figure out.
If he can get that number into the low fours or high threes during the season, he could be in line for a promotion when a need arises in the Big Leagues. But, if he cannot find more consistent control it will be tough for him to live up to expectations.