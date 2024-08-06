Houston Astros Provide Important Injury Update on Star Outfielder
The Houston Astros have been playing without star outfielder Kyle Tucker since June 3rd. He has been dealing with a a shin injury that has been nagging him and keeping him off the field.
As they continue to try to work their way into the postseason, they could really use Tucker back on the field.
Thankfully, the Astros have revealed a new positive injury update about their key outfielder.
As shared by Chron.com, Houston manager Joe Espada spoke out on a positive note about Tucker's current status in his quest to return to the field.
"Tucker did a ton of stuff to that back home. I just got video and it looked pretty good. The next few days are important. I'm going to keep him away from this turf and get him on the outfield grass and look at him."
Currently, the Astros are 57-55 and are a game and a half behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the American League West division.
Hopefully, this update ends up leading to an actual return to the field for Tucker. He has been a huge part of the offense when he has been healthy and would bring a boost to Houston's lineup.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Tucker has played in 60 games. He has hit 19 home runs to go along with 40 RBI and has hit for a slashline of .266/.395/.584.
Those numbers show exactly what the Astros have been missing in his absence. He has been one of the more dangerous bats in baseball over the past four years.
At 27 years old, Tucker was a hot trade candidate in the rumor mill ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That is expected to be the case once again in the offseason.
It will be interesting to see what Houston is able to do down the stretch of the season. Should they miss the playoffs entirely, major changes could be coming to both the roster and the front office.
Expect to hear more updates about Tucker's health and playing status in the near future.
At least from this update, fans can start getting hopeful for a return to the field from the star outfielder in the near future.