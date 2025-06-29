Houston Astros Provide Positive Injury Updates on Pair of Sluggers
The Houston Astros haven’t slowed down on the field despite having a ton of key contributors currently sidelined by injuries.
The Astros currently have 13 players on the injured list, some of whom aren’t going to be making it back to the field this season, such as starting pitchers Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco, who both suffered elbow injures that required Tommy John surgery.
Houston is patiently awaiting the return of several other players, some of whom are taking some positive steps toward getting back on the field.
On Sunday morning, star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez was seen taking swings in the batting cage ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago Cubs, as shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter).
It is encouraging to see him taking swings after his hand injury was seemingly misdiagnosed and it turned out that he had fractured it.
He has not played in a game since May 2.
Also part of the update in a positive manner was center fielder Chas McCormick.
Sidelined since May 29 because of a strained oblique, he will be joining Alvarez on a flight to West Palm Beach, where the next stage of their rehab, live at-bats, will be held.
However, manager Joe Espada wasn’t speculating what any steps for either player might be beyond that point.
The Astros, who have opened up a 6.5-game lead on the Seattle Mariner in the American League West, may not be overly active ahead of the trade deadline, but getting players such as Alvarez and McCormick back in the mix would be like making impact trades.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.