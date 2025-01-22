Houston Astros Rank Well in Major League Baseball Over Last Five Seasons
It is no secret the Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in MLB over the last five seasons.
It has been a continuation of a trend that began in 2017, seeing the team win the American League West division seven out of eight times, make it to the American League Championship Series seven out of eight times, make it to the World Series four times, and win it all twice.
The Astros have been the quintessential dynasty for the better part of a decade, and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently ranked the organization third in his power rankings covering the last five years.
"If you're still salty about the sign-stealing scandal that engulfed the Astros at the outset of the 2020s," writes Rymer, "it ought to be clear by now that it's not why they're a dynasty. Especially in 2022, it helped to have a core offensive foursome of Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. The Astros also just plain understand run prevention, as their 3.66 ERA since 2020 is the best in the American League."
Houston did ship superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason for a bucket of baseballs and a can of peanuts (Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and Cam Smith), and they certainly look to be taking a step back from their dominance in 2025.
Even though the club may not be the overpowering force it once was with lineup depth rivaled by none and a pitching rotation to match, they do still have superstars on the roster in Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Framber Valdez.
Altuve will seemingly never age, batting to a 126 OPS+ in 2024, his age-34 campaign. Alvarez continues to be one of the best hitters in the sport on a yearly basis and Valdez quietly is a superstar ace who is entering a contract year for the first time.
There is no question that 2025 may be tougher than recent years, even tougher than the first half of 2024, but the Astros are still capable of greatness and could shock the world in the coming season.