Houston Astros Recall Colton Gordon As Lance McCullers Jr. Hits Injured List
The injury bug continues to bite the Houston Astros during the 2025 season. Coming into Friday, the Astros had nine pitchers on the injured list, including closer Josh Hader and starters Luis Garcia, Hayden Wesneski, Ronal Blanco and more.
Despite the injuries, Houston has competed and even held first place in the American League West for the majority of the season. After going 4-6 in the last ten games, coupled with injuries, the Seattle Mariners caught them, and the two now share the division lead.
The next week will be pivotal. After three games in Atlanta, they host the Texas Rangers and Mariners back-to-back as they all fight for a playoff berth.
Houston will now be doing that without one of their veterans, as it was reported by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart that Colton Gordon has been recalled with Lance McCullers Jr. hitting the injured list again.
Gordon Joins Team Again, Available out of Bullpen
Gordon has had an interesting rookie season. The 26-year-old's most current promotion will be his fifth of the season. Most recently, he was recalled on September 5, then promptly optioned the next day.
The left-hander has made 14 starts with 16 overall appearances this season and has struggled along the way. In 73 innings, Gordon has a 5.67 ERA with 64 strikeouts, but an impressive 1.8 BB/9 mark.
Although Gordon has yet to find his footing in the majors, he's pitched well in a hitter-friendly league down at Triple-A. In 11 starts, he's thrown 56 innings to the tune of a 3.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts.
He came into this year hoping to build upon his solid year in 2024, in which he had a 3.94 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 123.1 innings at Triple-A.
Gordon has gotten the slightest bit unlucky, with a 5.29 FIP, but overall it's still been an up-and-down rookie season. The stuff is clearly there, and his ability to limit walks is impressive.
Gordon being available out of the bullpen is a quick fix for the departure of McCullers, but it is unclear whether or not he will stick there for the rest of the year.
McCullers Hits the IL for the Third Time This Season
The veteran right-hander has had a rough go at it as of late. His last season of over 100 innings came in 2021. Since then, he has missed a good chunk of the 2022 season and all of 2023 and 2024.
McCullers finally made it back to the mound in 2025, but it hasn't gone as expected. The strikeout numbers are still there, getting guys at a 9.8 K/9 clip, but everything else has fallen quite dramatically.
Sure, he's older, and the fastball velocity has dropped. However, the sinker, cutter and four-seam fastball are all allowing batting averages over .300 to opponents, according to Baseball Savant. He is walking 6.5 batters per nine, and his ERA is up to 6.88. He eventually lost his rotation spot.
He threw four innings of relief, allowing five runs, three earned, and walked four while striking out three. According to McTaggart, he is hitting the injured list with "right hand soreness." Time will tell if McCullers will ever be the pitcher he once was. First things first, he needs to get healthy.