Astros Place Luis Garcia Back on Injured List With Concerning Update
It finally seemed like the Houston Astros were getting healthy in their starting rotation.
Beginning the year with Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, J.P. France and Cristian Javier on the injured list, they then lost Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco to season-ending injuries while Spencer Arrighetti suffered a broken thumb on a freak accident.
The Astros knew it would be tough sledding for a while in their rotation, but co-aces Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez held things down as they waited for the reinforcements of McCullers, Garcia and Javier.
McCullers was the first to return, but all three were with Houston in the second half of the season like expected. However, Garcia is now facing another setback after he left Tuesday's start against the Toronto Blue Jays early with what appeared to be an elbow injury.
Now, the team has placed Garcia back on the injured list with what they are deeming to be "right elbow discomfort." Nick Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his place.
Tuesday was Garcia's second start since returning from Tommy John surgery. In his first outing on Sept. 1, he allowed two runs on three hits -- two of which were homers -- with six strikeouts and zero walks across six innings pitched.
Considering control is the last thing to come back following that type of procedure, the lack of walks was a great sign that Garcia could become an impact starter immediately upon his return. Unfortunately, in the second inning during his second start, he was removed from the game and is now back on the shelf.
Hernandez hasn't gotten much time in the majors this season. Only making five appearances -- all out of the bullpen -- he's given up four earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and five walks across 6 2/3 innings.
Will Luis Garcia Return for Astros This Season?
It's hard to say with certainty that Garcia will or will not be back, but this update is not a good sign that the right-hander will be pitching for the Astros again this season. After missing two years as part of his recovery with multiple setbacks, this issue popping up is ominous.
That doesn't necessarily mean he did something that severely damaged his elbow once again, but with about two-and-a-half weeks remaining in the regular season, it doesn't seem likely that he'll return to the mound.
Perhaps an appearance in the playoffs could happen if he's able to recover and start throwing again, but all signs are pointing to him being done until 2026.