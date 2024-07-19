Houston Astros Release 2025 Regular Season Schedule
The Houston Astros learned their 2025 regular-season schedule from Major League Baseball as all 30 teams’ schedules were released to the public via web site and social media.
The Astros, for the second straight season, will open the season at home against a team from New York, only this time it will be the Mets on March 27 at Minute Maid Park. The three-game series will include an off-day on that Friday.
Following that, the Astros will get their second straight interleague series at home when they host the San Francisco Giants starting on March 31.
Houston then goes on its first road trip on April 3 when it travels to Minnesota. The Twins and Astros get an off-day that Friday, as it is the Twins’ home opener, before the Astros conclude the series and then head to Seattle for their first American League West series on April 7.
Houston’s rivalry interleague series with the Colorado Rockies is expanded in 2025 to a pair of three-game series.
The Astros travel to Colorado on July 1-3 and then host the Rockies on Aug. 26-28.
Other interleague home series for the Astros include San Diego, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, the Chicago Cubs and Washington.
Other interleague road series for the Astros include trips to St. Louis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona, Miami and Atlanta.
The Astros don’t face their in-state rival Texas Rangers until May when they host the Rangers for a three-game series from May 16-18.
Houston faces the Athletics for the first time at home on May 27-28 in a rare two-game series at Minute Maid Park. The Astros then make their first trip to Sacramento to face the Athletics on June 16-19, which is a four-game weekday series.
Next season will be the Athletics’ first at Sutter Health Park, a Triple-A stadium that will be their home for the next few seasons as they prepare for their move to Las Vegas. Sacramento is the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
The All-Star break with be from July 14-17, with the game set for July 15. The Astros end the first half of the season at home against Texas from July 11-13 and resume the season on the road at Seattle from July 18-20. That is followed by a trip to Arizona.
Starting Sept. 15 the Astros play their final 12 games against AL West opponents — vs. Texas on Sept. 13-15, vs. Seattle from Sept. 19-21, at the Athletics from Sept. 23-25 and at the Los Angeles Angels from Sept. 26-28.
Game times and television designations are not part of the schedule yet. Those will come later this year or during the offseason.