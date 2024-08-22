Houston Astros Reunite with Their Past World Series Champion
What the Houston Astros have done to turn around their season has been remarkable.
After they were completely decimated by injuries to start the year, they have fought their way back from sitting last place in the AL West at one point to now leading by five games entering Thursday's slate.
The Astros have shown their championship pedigree, and just like they have done so many times in the past, once they get into the postseason, they are capable of lifting the trophy. And to ensure this team has the best opportunity of winning the franchise's third World Series title, the front office is calling on an old friend who has reached the pinnacle of the sport with this group.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston, they are bringing back Hector Neris after he was shockingly released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this week.
This was always a possibility when the star reliever hit the open market. In fact, it was even posed here at Houston Astros on SI that this should be an option the team considered, and as they try to shore up their bullpen, they'll be giving their old friend another chance.
Neris was one of the three relievers who departed in free agency this offseason.
His tenure with the Cubs was a rocky one despite the fact he had a 3.89 ERA and an ERA+ seven points above the league average. His lack of command was the real issue, having the lowest K/BB rate of his career with a 1.77.
Still, this is easily a risk the Astros should be taking.
Neris is just a half-year removed from producing the best year of his career when he finished 2023 with a 1.71 ERA across his 71 outings, posting an absurd 246 ERA+ in 68.1 innings pitched.
If the star right-hander can regain that form with Houston, their bullpen will be one of the best in Major League Baseball once again.