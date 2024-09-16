Houston Astros Right-Hander Among ‘Unlikely Contributors for Contending Clubs’
The Houston Astros are in an excellent position to win the American League West with about two weeks remaining in the regular season.
4.5 games ahead, the Astros need another solid week or so of good play to solidify the division.
Given the injuries to the rotation throughout the campaign, it's impressive that Houston has managed to stay afloat.
However, there are some rightful worries about how the rotation will look in the postseason.
If there's one team to trust in Major League Baseball, it's the Astros. They've proven time and time again that they can win when it matters most, so they have that on their side.
Still, there are more question marks than ever for this club entering October. Most importantly, who in the rotation will step up and carry them like others have in the past?
There's one simple answer: Ronel Blanco. Blanco bursted onto the scene in 2024, doing everything he can to help Houston win games all year.
He's posted a 2.88 ERA, 137 ERA+, and 1.08 WHIP in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
The right-hander was moved to the bullpen but recently returned to the rotation, making a start on Sunday. Blanco didn't allow a run in 6.0 innings pitched in his first start back.
From a pitcher who wasn't expected to do much to a legitimate starter who's arguably been the best arm on the roster, Blanco deserves a lot of credit for helping out.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recognized him for that, naming him one of eight "unlikely contributors for contending clubs."
"When this season began, Blanco was only expected to be a placeholder in the Astros’ rotation until the team got back some of its starters from the IL. However, he threw a no-hitter in his first start and has been a consistent option all year as injuries have continued to mount on Houston’s staff. After posting a 4.78 ERA in 24 games (seven starts) across 2022-23, the 31-year-old ranks fourth in the AL with a 2.99 ERA over 150 1/3 innings this season. He could remain an important arm for Houston in the postseason," Harrigan wrote.
As Harrigan touched on, what the Astros do with him in the postseason will be interesting.
Will they give him a spot in the rotation over Justin Verlander?
While Blanco has been better than Verlander, who's posted a 5.20 ERA, the Virginia native is one of the better arms in MLB history.
They'll have a tough decision to make, and it didn't get any easier after the future Hall of Famer allowed just two earned runs in 5.0 innings in his latest start.