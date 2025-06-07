Houston Astros Rookie’s Sensational Diving Catch Highlight of Debut Week
The Houston Astros are finally getting their first look at Jacob Melton, their top outfield prospect.
The bat hasn’t exactly jumped off the page after five games. But the glove sure has.
On Friday the Astros continued their road trip in Cleveland and Melton drew the start in right field, in part because another rookie — Cam Smith — was out with an illness.
In the first inning, Mauricio Dubón made two terrific plays in left field, handling caroms off the ball and throwing out two hitters at second base.
In the fourth inning, Melton got a chance to join in.
Watch Jacob Melton’s Incredible Catch
Houston Astros starter Colton Gordon was facing Guardians hitter Angel Martinez. The Astros were staked to a 3-1 lead and Cleveland had runners at the corners with two outs. Martinez slapped a hit down the right field line, one that was good enough to drop fair and score at least one run, perhaps two.
Well, not on Melton’s watch.
The catch ended the inning, preserved the Astros’ lead and they went on to defeat the Guardians, 4-2.
At the plate, Melton went 0-for-4. But rookie hitters typically struggle during their first at-bats in the Majors. Melton’s bat has struggled as expected. He has slashed .188/.235/.188, with three hits in 16 at-bats. He has no extra-base hits. But he’s scored a run, driven in a run and taken two walks.
It’s a start, and with a glove like that Melton, at minimum, will find himself in contention to be a fifth outfielder when the unit returns to health.
The Astros called Melton up on June 1 after a couple of injuries to their outfielder. Chas McCormick suffered a left oblique strain and went on the 10-day injured list on May 31 (retroactive to May 30). Houston also lost Zach Dezenzo, who has been playing some outfield, to a capsule strain in his left hand on June 1.
Melton was the Astros’ top prospect last year before Smith arrived via trade from the Cubs. He remains their No. 2 prospect behind shortstop Brice Matthews.
Slowed by an injury to start the year, Melton slashed .254/.371/.508 with an .879 OPS in 17 games at Triple-A Sugar Land, with two home runs and seven RBI.
He’s been productive in the Astros’ system since he was a second-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of Oregon State. Now, he’s hoping to stick in the Majors the rest of the season.
