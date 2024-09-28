Houston Astros Rookie Surprisingly Named Player Who ‘Shouldn’t Make’ Playoff Roster
Justin Verlander's future on the postseason roster isn't the only tough decision the Houston Astros will have to make over the next few days.
Verlander, however, will get the most attention due to the career he's put together. Rightfully so, too, as one could make a strong argument that he's one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball history.
But for the Astros, they need to send their best players out there each game. If that means Verlander has to stay at home, then so be it. He's a veteran and certainly understands that.
There will be some interesting names left off the roster and Drew Koch of FanSided predicted on Thursday who those players might be.
One of them was right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti.
"As good as Spencer Arrighetti has been this season, especially of late, it's difficult to see him on the Astros' postseason roster. Through no fault of his own, Arrighetti seems very unlikely to be part of the postseason party in Houston. The aforementioned trio of Valdez, Brown, and Kikuchi will be part of the Astros starting rotation, and Houston can then turn to Ronel Blanco if and when they need a fourth starting pitcher. Arrighetti's enjoyed a fantastic rookie campaign, but unfortunately for him, it won't end with a spot on the Astros' postseason roster."
Arrighetti has done what he's needed to do for Houston throughout the 2024 campaign.
As a 24-year-old rookie, he's faced the same struggles that most youngsters do. Despite his 4.61 ERA and 1.41 WHIP being a bit high, he's struck out 167 hitters in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
As Koch alluded, it's not necessarily all of his fault for not making the postseason roster.
Sure, there've been times when he could've been better, but the Astros have an elite playoff rotation if they're at their best.
Nonetheless, there's a scenario where Houston could look to keep him on the roster heading into the postseason.
He hasn't pitched out of the bullpen once in his 28 appearances, but if somebody were to get injured in the bullpen or they need a spot start for whatever reason, Arrighetti could be the man in line.
That likely comes down to what they do with Verlander, so others could be directly affected by the decision they make on that front.
If his rookie campaign comes to a close, it's been a step in the right direction, as there's some excitement about what he'll do on the bump moving forward.