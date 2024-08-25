Houston Astros Seek Split With Baltimore Orioles In Potential Playoff Matchup
The Houston Astros wrap up their four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, the last game in a matchup of potential playoff opponents.
Game time is 6:10 central and the contest will be broadcast on ESPN. That’s fitting given where both teams are at the moment.
The Astros (69-60) have continued their amazing turnaround. At one point 10 games back in the American League West, the Astros now have a 4.5 game cushion on the Seattle Mariners.
Even without Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander for the past two months, along with a litany of smaller injuries to players like Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, the Astros are poised to return to the postseason. While Verlander is back, the Astros are still hopeful for Tucker’s return to the lineup.
Houston could face Baltimore in the playoffs. The Orioles (76-55) enter Sunday’s game 0.5 games back of the New York Yankees in the AL East. That race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive down the stretch.
Houston is set to start left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.37). The Astros absorbed some criticism for the prospects they gave up to trade for the impending free agent at the deadline. But, so far, he’s been everything Houston hoped for.
In four starts with Houston he is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA, with 31 strikeouts and seven walks in 22.1 innings. Before a no-decision against Boston on Monday, he won his previous two starts against Tampa Bay and Texas.
Baltimore will start right-hander Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.30). Like the Astros, the Orioles have absorbed a myriad of injuries to their starting rotation. Kramer has proven to be a solid back-of-the-rotation starter for Baltimore when needed.
He won his last two starts. He is 2-4 with a 4.10 era in his last seven starts, with 31 strikeouts and 18 walks and 37.1 innings.
The Astros have lost the last two games of this series, including Saturday’s game in which Orioles rookie Jackson Holliday hit a pinch-hit three-RBI double to put the Orioles ahead for good, 3-2.
This is just the start of a critical stretch for the Astros as they try to maintain their division lead. After Sunday's game they start a three-game series with the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.
When Houston returns home, they'll host the Kansas City Royals, who are chasing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central race. That four-game series begins on Thursday at Minute Maid Park.