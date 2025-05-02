Houston Astros Shuffle Up Pitching Staff With Key Reliever Set To Make Return
The Houston Astros have been busy shaking up their roster this week, with the biggest news being that Lance McCullers Jr. will be taking the mound on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.
It is the first time he will be on a Major League mound since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, dealing with numerous injuries in the time since.
On Friday, another roster move was made involving the pitching staff.
AJ Blubaugh, who made a start against the Detroit Tigers on April 30, was optioned back to Triple-A Sugar Land following the outing. He threw four innings, giving up five hits and one walk that resulted in seven runs being scored, only two of which were earned.
The Tigers hit two home runs off of him and he recorded six strikeouts in what ended up being a 7-4 loss.
Taking his spot on the roster will be relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, who is making his return to the bullpen after being on the paternity list, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
He last pitched for the team on April 29 before taking a little bit of time away.
Abreu has been excellent for the Astros this year and he will be welcomed back to the mix with open arms.
He has been one of the key setup men getting the ball to closer Josh Hader with a lead throughout the first month of the season.
A reliable workhorse for manager Joe Espada, he has appeared in 14 games already, throwing 13.0 innings with a 2.08 ERA. Abreu has struck out 18, looking to record triple-digit punchouts for the third straight campaign out of the bullpen.
He has a stellar 194 ERA+ and 0.4 WAR already recorded as well.