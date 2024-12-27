Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Skipper Has Strong Message For Struggling Outfielder

After a difficult year in 2024, the Houston Astros skipper had some strong words for their struggling outfielder.

Jul 24, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Chas McCormick (20) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Without Kyle Tucker in the outfield next season, the Houston Astros need that unit to step up in 2025 as they look to compete for another World Series title.

It's not like the Astros didn't have success last year when Tucker was injured, though.

In fact, they actually performed better during the middle months of the season with the superstar on the injured list after a slow start to the campaign that saw them sit in last place at one point.

Houston turned it around to win their fourth AL West title in a row, but while Tucker returned for the end of the year, they couldn't find that patented postseason magic and were eliminated by being swept in the Wild Card round.

For the Astros to contend for another championship, they need their new outfield group consisting of Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and rotating cast in left to perform much better than they did in 2024.

McCormick specifically had a down year, putting up an OPS+ that was a staggering 34 points below the league average after producing a number over 100 in every single season he's had in the Majors.

Manager Joe Espada had some strong words for the outfielder who is going to take over Tucker's vacated position in right.

"What I told McCormick is 2024, just turn the page, put that in the past. He's a really good player, and it's in there," he said per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

The struggles McCormick had this past campaign was surprising since he was coming off the best performance of his career in 2023 when he slashed .273/.353/.489 with 22 homers, 70 RBI and an OPS+ of 132.

Espada believes he knows why the 29-year-old had issues at the plate last season.

"I think he tried to do a little bit too much going into Spring Training and trying to put the same numbers ... I told him, 'Hey, listen, that's in the past. Forget about it. Go home. Train and get ready for Spring Training.'"

How he performs in camp and the lead up to next year will determine a lot.

If Houston can get the 2023 version of McCormick, not only would that go a long way in replacing the departing production of Tucker, but it would also give them a relatively affordable option for the next two seasons so they can upgrade other areas of need.

