Houston Astros Slugger Could Depart in Free Agency Due To Future Decisions
The Houston Astros will need to make a few tough free agency decisions over the next two offseasons.
Their biggest focus during this winter will be all around Alex Bregman. If the right-handed slugger is looking for as much money as he can get on the open market, there's a chance he won't return to the Astros.
From an organizational standpoint, there are also reasons to think about going their separate ways.
For one, while Bregman is one of the better players in Major League Baseball at his position, he's slowed down a bit throughout 2024.
Given some of the numbers he's still posted, it shows how good he truly is, as even in a down year, he has a 113 OPS+.
He's 30 years old, and typically, players don't slow down just yet at that age, but it's happened in the past.
The more important reason to potentially not keep him around is the pending free agencies in 2026 around Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez.
Tucker is somebody they absolutely need to re-sign, as he's arguably the best hitter on the roster. Valdez is also an important piece to this puzzle, as he's proven time and time again to be their ace when they need him most.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report highlighted all of that. He named Bregman the No. 7 player in free agency but also noted their upcoming decisions.
"A true homegrown superstar, Bregman has compiled 1,121 hits, 188 home runs and 39.1 WAR in nine seasons with the Astros since going No. 2 overall in the 2015 draft. He has also added a .790 OPS with 19 home runs and 54 RBI in 97 playoff games while helping the Astros win a pair of World Series titles. With Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker both set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, the Astros might need to decide who to prioritize long-term."
If Houston wants to open the checkbook, they have the money to pay all three. That might not be the most likely outcome, but if they want to keep their dynasty intact, that's what needs to be done.
They haven't exactly been cheap over the past decade, but it's not like they've spent a ton of money on free agents, either.
That's what makes the New Mexico's native free agency such an interesting one.
If he does decide to leave, that'd also leave a sizeable hole they need to fill at third base.