Houston Astros Star Benefits Greatly From Matt Chapman Extension
As the Houston Astros continue to try and lock up the American League West, there was some news from around the league that could have an impact on them this offseason.
The San Francisco Giants recently signed third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year, $151 million contract extension. Chapman was expected to opt out and test free agency this winter, as he has been playing very well with the Giants.
While this move might seem like it has no impact on the Astros, since San Francisco is in the National League, Houston has a third baseman of their own set to hit free agency this offseason.
Alex Bregman has been a staple of the franchise for quite some time, and he is set to get his payday.
The two-time World Series champion is in the final year of his five-year extension that he signed back in 2019, and with Chapman signing this deal, Bregman becomes without a doubt the best third baseman in the free agency class as of now.
This season, Bregman is slashing .259/.315/.444 with 21 home runs, 61 RBI, and 27 doubles. His numbers are very comparable to Chapman’s, giving Bregman’s agent a starting point in any contract discussions.
The Astros are going to have to make some tough decisions regarding their star.
While he has been a very important part of the franchise for almost a decade, they have other players like Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez who are also going to need new contracts soon.
For Bregman, the Chapman extension is great news for him.
With Scott Boras as his agent, whatever team offers the most money will likely be the winner in these sweepstakes this offseason as the roughly $25 million a year that Chapman got will be the minimum asking price.
Houston likely won’t be willing to pay Bregman, Valdez, and Tucker, as that would skyrocket their payroll. Considering Valdez and Tucker are younger, they could be the ones the Astros prioritize.
With another possible postseason appearance coming for Houston, Bregman will have the opportunity to build his resume some more before hitting free agency.
If he is able to perform well in October, he could land a deal north of $25 million per year.