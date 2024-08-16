Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Star Expected to Miss Weekend After 'Sleeping Wrong'

The Houston Astros could be without one of their best players after an unusual reason has him sidelined.

Aug 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) warms up before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field
Aug 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) warms up before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
It took a while, but the Houston Astros are finally playing like the team they were expected to be coming into the season.

Sitting at 65-55, their eight game winning streak has them three clear of the Seattle Mariners for the AL West lead, something that didn't seem like a possibility when they were struggling in earlier in the year.

One of the reasons why they are now surging is due to the red-hot play of their star Alex Bregman.

Notoriously a slow-starter, the former All-Star's issues at the plate were magnified because of the losing that the team was doing. While others were also failing to produce, the upcoming free agent was more scrutinized because of the massive contract he might sign.

Now, Bregman is proving why he's considered one of the best third basemen in the sport, slashing .340/.375/.717 for a ridiculous OPS of 1.092 during the month of August to go along with five homers and eight RBI.

Unfortunately, it sounds the Astros will be without him for the weekend series.

Bregman also underwent an MRI to check out if there was anything structurally wrong with his elbow, but when the results came back negative, he is now resorting to resting it.

The good news for Houston is they play the lowly Chicago White Sox starting on Friday, so if there was ever a time for him to be out of the lineup, then this is the perfect time for that to occur.

Still, any amount of missed games for injury is cause for some concern, especially since he felt it was bad enough to get it looked at.

Bregman doesn't expect this to be a long-term issue, but this will certainly be something to follow.

