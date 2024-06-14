Houston Astros Star Predicted to Sign Massive Six-Year Contract
The Houston Astros will face one of their most difficult decisions yet when it comes to Alex Bregman. They've allowed George Springer and Carlos Correa to walk in the past, which could be an indication of what's to come for the 30-year-old.
Bregman has had his worst season as a professional. His pending contract could certainly be playing a factor in that, but it isn't doing him any favors.
On the season, the right-handed hitter is slashing .240/.304/.402 with an OPS+ of 102. If he finished with those marks, it'd be the worst year in his career.
Others at his position have landed massive deals in recent seasons, including Manny Machado. Bregman, at his best, might be just as good as Machado. However, the San Diego Padres third baseman hasn't exactly been worth the $350 million he was paid.
A team could be interested in paying Bregman $200-plus million, although his declining play leaves some questions about that.
Predicting MLB free agent contracts for the top names in the 2024-25 class, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that the New Mexico native will get paid.
Rymer predicted a six-year, $192 million deal.
"The 11-year, $350 million deal Manny Machado signed last year was arguably too much even then, and time already isn't doing it any favors. As such, let's avoid looking at it as a precedent for Bregman's next deal even if he's in the same ballpark age-wise.
"It makes more sense to look to Machado's original 10-year, $300 million deal, which locked him up through his age-35 season. A similar length with a higher average annual value for Bregman would get him close to $200 million."
While the Astros could sign Bregman to this type of deal, they have to plan ahead for the pending contracts of Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez.
Tucker, arguably one of the best hitters in baseball, hits free agency at the end of the 2025 season. He already has 19 home runs this season and a career-best OPS+ of 179.
Valdez, a two-time All-Star, hasn't thrown as well as he has in previous seasons, posting a 3.99 ERA. However, he's just two years removed from a season where he threw 201 1/3 innings with a 2.82 ERA.
It doesn't have to be one or the other for Dana Brown and Houston, but it often is, leading to some doubt about the potential of Bregman getting that type of deal with the Astros.