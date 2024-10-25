Houston Astros Star Predicted To Sign Seven-Year, $185 Million Contract
The Houston Astros have a history of letting some of their top players walk, but it remains uncertain if they plan to do the same with Alex Bregman this offseason.
General manager Dana Brown has repeatedly stated over the past year that the team will make an offer to the star, but that doesn't mean Bregman will like their offer.
Astros players have also vouched for the right-hander, highlighting the need to re-sign him. While that doesn't always mean much, if some of Houston's top players have any pull, it could indicate what's to come.
Until Bregman puts pen to paper, there will be question marks about his future with the Astros.
His decision will likely come down to money. That isn't to say he'd leave Houston for $10 million more, but if the club isn't in the same ballpark as other offers he receives, he could be interested in playing elsewhere.
Bregman's price would've likely been a bit higher if he had a better showing despite still posting impressive numbers. He posted a .260/.315/.453 slash line and 118 OPS+, figures that were well above average around Major League Baseball.
At 30 years old, do those numbers warrant a $150-plus million deal? That's what the Astros will have to think about.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes so, predicting the New Mexico native to sign a seven-year, $185.5 million deal.
"Bregman is a proven leader with elite skills in not chasing out of the strike zone. He has all the intangibles that winning organizations want. His market range is well-defined — somewhere between what the Giants gave Matt Chapman last month and Nolan Arenado’s contract with the Rockies/Cardinals. Astros general manager Dana Brown has said the team will make Bregman an offer, but will it be close to how the rest of the industry views him?"
Bregman will have suitors, as his services could be used on a few contending teams.
If they could find a reasonable price, sticking with Houston would be the best outcome for both sides. They might need him more than he needs them, which should only drive up his price.
Perhaps they believe they could replace his value at a lower price, but given the struggles from the bottom half of the lineup, it's tough to imagine a scenario in which they feel comfortable doing so.
It'll be intriguing to see what the front office decides to do.