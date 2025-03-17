Houston Astros Star Prospect Making Convincing Case for Opening Day Roster Spot
There has been a lot of focus on the Houston Astros spring training camp following some of the major changes this winter.
The transition of Jose Altuve from All-Star second baseman to left fielder has been a major topic of discussion. He is still getting used to playing defense out in the grass which could be a work in progress all year.
But, he is out there mostly so the team can try and get more production out of their outfielders after trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
As long as Altuve's bat is in the lineup and he continues producing, the Astros will live with some of the shortcomings defensively, especially if someone capable emerges as an everyday option to replace him at the keystone.
Another player grabbing headlines during camp has been star prospect Cam Smith.
He was acquired as part of the trade package from the Cubs, along with third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
For that deal to not be viewed as a disaster from Houston’s perspective, the 2024 first-round pick has to live up to expectations.
Smith is doing his part during his first Major League spring training experience, as he has been tearing the cover off the ball.
Through 31 plate appearances at the time of writing, he has a slash line of .423/.516/.846, the kind of numbers that are normally seen in a video game.
He has launched three home runs and hit a triple, as well.
Arguably the most impressive part of his performance this spring is the strike zone recognition he has displayed. He has struck out six times and walked five, carrying over all of the positives he flaunted during his professional debut in 32 games between Low-A, High-A and Double-A ball last year.
However, there was one caveat to the incredible production he was providing; it was against similar competition to what he was facing in 2024.
Smith’s Opponent Quality shared by Baseball-Reference is at 6.8 this spring; 7.0 is Double-A, 8.0 is Triple-A and 10 is MLB.
Tearing up the competition against the level he made only five appearances against in 2024 likely proves he is ready for another promotion, at a minimum, beginning the 2025 campaign in Triple-A. But, he is making a strong push to be on the Opening Day roster with what he accomplished on Sunday afternoon.
Facing off against the New York Mets, Smith went up against Tylor Megill, an established Major Leaguer who has 341.1 innings under his belt.
He took Megill deep opposite field for his third homer of the spring, an encouraging sign for his future.
That could be what pushes him onto the Opening Day roster, showing that he can handle Major Leauge-level pitching after he hadn't faced that type of pitcher previously in his career.
Smith will have a few more opportunities to prove himself, but there isn’t much left for him to showcase. He has been one of the most productive hitters in the Grapefruit League and the team has a need in their lineup that he looks capable of filling.