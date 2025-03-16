Houston Astros Top Prospect Reveals Humorous Reaction to Trade News
Houston Astros top prospect Cam Smith has taken the baseball world by storm this spring.
It is difficult to imagine a recent first round MLB draft pick making more waves than their actual selection did in the ensuing nine months, but that is exactly what Smith has done.
The Chicago Cubs made him the No. 14 overall pick in the draft, and both the team and player likely envisioned a long future together at the time.
But the Cubs jumped at the opportunity to land star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Astros, parting with Smith among other pieces in the process. The move immediately made Smith the No. 1 prospect in Houston's farm system.
Smith arrived at Houston's spring training camp and made his presence felt right away, hitting two home runs in a February 25 win over over the New York Mets on his way to an astounding .409/.519/.773 triple slash line so far.
The hype train has officially left the station, and speculation abounds as to how the Astros can find a way to fit Smith on their Opening Day roster.
First, the thought was that he could potentially play third with fellow Cubs trade piece Isaac Paredes moving to second. Now, maybe he could even take Tucker's old spot in right field.
It's been a whirlwind for Smith from being seen as a good prospect in Chicago's system to the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal to the talk of MLB as one of the best-performing prospects in all of spring training.
It's also one he did not even realize was possible, as he recently revealed in an interview on MLB Network's show Hot Stove.
"Honestly, I didn't even know it was possible to get traded that quick," Smith told MLB Network. "I had just got drafted in July, and I really didn't know the business side of it, but I found out quick, I'll tell you that."
In MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect rankings released on January 24, Smith was the only Astro ranked in the top 100, taking the No. 58 spot.
There is no doubt that any reevaluation now, not even two months later, would have Smith at the very least knocking on the door of the top 25, if not comfortably inside.
The 22-year-old has the opportunity to become a rare draftee to make his MLB team the following year, and with his upside, his presence could go a long way toward revitalizing Houston's lineup.