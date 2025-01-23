Houston Astros Star Reportedly Has Been Extended Two Serious Offers
Coming into the offseason, the Houston Astros made it known their top priority was re-signing Alex Bregman to keep the two-time World Series champion with the franchise for likely the rest of his career.
They offered him a contract, but it wasn't close to what he and his representation were looking for this winter.
So, the star third baseman continued to be patient in free agency.
But, with things getting closer to Spring Training and him still on the market, the likelihood of him getting that megadeal seemed less and less likely.
However, its seems like a lucrative deal could be coming his way after all.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, Bregman has "serious offers" on the table from at least two teams around the league, something that could result in a bidding war for his services.
The insider didn't reveal who those teams are, but the usual suspects like the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays are probably part of the mix since they've been connected to him for virtually the entire offseason.
There's also a chance he doesn't sign for the $200 million contract he wanted.
Based on how late in the process it now is, Bregman's agent Scott Boras might have overplayed his hand when it came to his star client's market.
If he signs for something closer to what the Astros initially offered him, that would certainly be a tough pill to swallow and even a slap in the face for Houston since they have stated they are open to him returning.
What comes out of this will be seen, but it seems like that Bregman will officially depart at some point this offseason.