Houston Astros Skipper Keeping Door Open for Reunion With Alex Bregman
Coming into the offseason, the Houston Astros stated their top priority was re-signing Alex Bregman.
They knew the type of financial compensation he and his agent, Scott Boras, were looking for this winter, but they still offered him a contract that was much lower than the star third baseman had envisioned.
Talks stalled and Dana Brown went to work, opting to trade impending free agent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for 2024 All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, versatile pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and star prospect Cam Smith.
Bregman still could have returned to his spot at the hot corner since the Astros would have shifted Paredes over to the opening at first base, but following their failed acquisition of Nolan Arenado, they instead pivoted to handing Christian Walker a lucrative contract instead of reengaging with the two-time World Series champion.
Once that deal went through, the writing was on the wall that Bregman would leave the franchise that took him second overall back in 2015.
But, fast forward to now, he's still on the market.
It's strange to see the best free agent at his position still available, and since it seems like there's a standoff between his agent and other teams around the league when it comes to finances, there's a chance this could continue to drag out.
It also sounds like there's a chance Houston would bring him back.
"Well, he has not signed with anyone, right. Our arms are still open. The door's still open. There's always a chance, right. But right now, we are still in conversations with not only him, but with other free agent players, so we'll see," manager Joe Espada said per Nate Griffin of Fox 26 Houston.
What's the likelihood of the Astros actually re-signing Bregman?
It feels slim.
Espada is saying the right thing here, especially if it's true the organization is still involved in conversations with Bregman like he just stated.
What this would come down to is exactly where both sides were at the beginning of the offseason; money.
When it was hinted that the star would be open to taking a short-term contract with opt-outs and high AAV attached so he could hit free agency again while also being properly compensated, he shut that down.
Bregman wants his megadeal, and based on what Houston first offered him when they didn't have solutions at first and third base, it seems unlikely they would meet his asking price now.
Still, this is something notable.
If Bregman doesn't get the type of contract he was expecting this offseason, perhaps he reconsiders his stance and would be interested in taking a hometown discount with the Astros to stay with the only franchise he's ever known.