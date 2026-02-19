Why Lance McCullers Jr.'s Spring Focus Matters More Than His Results for Astros

The Houston Astros became well-acquainted with the dreaded injured list last year. Their pitching staff, in particular, took quite the hit.

Among those who spent time on the IL was right-hander Lance McCullers, but this wasn't anything out of the ordinary for the 32-year-old starter. Throughout his professional baseball career, he has encountered a variety of grueling injuries, and last year followed that same pattern. By the end of the season, he had spent a significant number of games on the sidelines.

Rather than solely focusing on results, McCullers needs to show his ability to stay healthy this spring. His talent has been made clear, but his frequent injuries are rather concerning. Is this season going to be another flop for him, or will this be a year of redemption?

One Step at a Time

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

During McCullers' 2025 campaign, he registered a 6.51 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 55.1 innings pitched through 16 games, 13 of which he started. Having had yet another year of struggle on the mound, an endless amount of doubt surrounds his ability this year.

However, it should not be forgotten that he played a major role in getting Houston to the World Series back in 2017 and 2022. The question isn't whether he's skilled enough; it simply comes down to his injurious history, which doesn't seem to have an end.

Before we start banking on McCullers having a remarkable comeback season—as incredible as that would be—it's best to take things one step at a time. Prioritizing his health should be the primary focus, and his performance during spring training is going to be telling.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, McCullers recently stated, "... when you're healthy and you're feeling good and you're relatively crisp, you're able to work on what you need to work on, you're able to stack days and make strides to be better, and that's where I'm at right now. Everything's been going well."

This is the first healthy offseason he has experienced in several years—perhaps this is a preview of what's to come for the Astros, or it could be false hope that leaves fans disappointed for a second year in a row.

For Houston's sake, McCullers should prioritize his health rather than posting results. When he's healthy, he is a gifted player who adds immense value to their rotation. Spring training will open the curtains for fans to see what he will be bringing to the mound this year.