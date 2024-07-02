Houston Astros Stars Fighting for All-Star Game Starting Spots
One day into phase two of All-Star Game voting Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the only player firmly in control of his vote as fans determine the starting lineup for the July 16 game at Globe Life Field.
Altuve is one of three Astros in the running to start based on fan vote. While he isn’t the only Astros player in the lead, he’s the only with a firm grasp on the lead.
The winners and the starting lineups will be announced at 7 p.m. eastern Wednesday on ESPN. Voting ends at 11 a.m. central on Wednesday.
The Astros star is seeking his ninth All-Star Game appearance and his sixth start after missing the game last year. He is up against last year’s starter, Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien. After the first round of phase two voting Altuve was ahead of Semien with 56% of the vote.
Semien could still catch up. But at least Altuve has some cushion.
Teammate Yordan Alvarez has the lead at designated hitter, but his race with Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn is shaping up to be a close one.
Alvarez, a two-time All-Star, has 51% of the vote. He and O’Hearn vying for the right to replace Shohei Ohtani, who was the starter at DH in the AL for three straight years and will likely start there for the National League next month.
Another two-time Astros All-Star, Kyle Tucker, is lagging in the voting for the final two starting outfield spots.
New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto leads with 29%, followed closely by Cleveland’s Steven Kwan at 28% and Baltimore’s Anthony Santander at 26% Tucker has 16%.
There are only two remaining spots because New York Yankees outfielder Judge is already a starter based on getting the most votes in the AL during phase one voting.
The rest of the races all feature Baltimore Orioles in the finalists. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who will compete in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby, has 67% of the vote, putting him at a 2-to-1 advantage over Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr.
Baltimore’s catcher, Adley Rutschman has a bigger lead on Kansas City’s Salvador Perez, where Rutschman has 72% of the vote. Rutschman was an All-Star last year but wasn’t the starter.
At first base, Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle is running behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as the Blue Jays star has 57% of the vote. At third base Jordan Westburg is running behind Cleveland’s José Ramírez, as the Guardians star has 59% of the vote.
The reserves and the pitching staffs will be announced this weekend. Those selections are based on a player vote and selections by MLB.