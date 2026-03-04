Astros' Cristian Javier Shows Promising Signs in First Spring Training Start

The Houston Astros went to battle against Team Venezuela, who will compete in the World Baseball Classic, on Tuesday, and showed promising signs.

Not only did the Astros bring home the win, but they saw encouraging things from starting pitcher Cristian Javier.

Javier made his return to the mound in Houston in August after recovering from Tommy John surgery. In the eight games he pitched in his return, Javier got hit around yet was able to strikeout 34 batters across 37 innings.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Houston has slowly begun to ramp up Javier's return to action this spring as it hopes he will be reliable for the starting rotation in 2026. But to get his spring underway, the Astros felt it was best to see what Javier really had as he took the ball first to take on Team Venezuela.

Javier's Performance Breakdown

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) poses for a photo during media day. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While he pitched only two innings, Javier was effective, getting back into the groove. In the two-inning stretch, Javier allowed three hits, one run, and walked none. He didn't record a strikeout, but his stuff was presentable to the hitters at the plate.

According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Javier threw 30 pitches (18 strikes), including 15 fastballs. He got one whiff in 14 swings (on a sweeper) and topped out at 93.9 mph. Getting whiffs on 14 swings is as good an attack as he could have had; it makes sense why he didn't strike out many with how he was attacking the zone.

Going into the 2026 campaign, manager Joe Espada has some starting pitchers to work with this season, but Javier is viewed as a crucial piece to the puzzle for success. When healthy, Javier has shown himself to be a reliable arm, pitching to a career 3.66 ERA.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws in the first inning. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If the Astros get any glimpse of Javier's 2022 season in 2026, where he pitched to a 2.54 ERA, struck out 194, and did so in 148.2 innings pitched, they will surely have an improved chance to make the playoffs. But just because Javier has done it in the past doesn't mean the expectation should be set that high in 2026.

Javier should focus on a more important goal for the rest of spring training and the entire season: maintaining his health from beginning to end. He will likely experience some tough games as he adjusts after Tommy John surgery, but being durable and starting in up to 30 games could be crucial for the Astros' rotation.