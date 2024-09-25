Houston Astros Starter Has Promising Words About Future Free Agency
Take away Alex Bregman's free agency, and the Houston Astros will still have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason.
Of course, Bregman will take priority, and rightfully so, as he's been one of the best third basemen in baseball since he debuted.
Despite the need to keep him around, there are other areas the Astros will have to think about, whether that be with their own free agents or players currently on different teams.
Of those players already in the clubhouse is Yusei Kikuchi, who Houston landed at the trade deadline.
Kikuchi has been excellent in his short stint with the team, playing a big factor in the success the ball club has found recently. However, he hits free agency this winter, and there could be other suitors in line for the veteran.
If he could be re-signed for a favorable price, there doesn't seem to be much of a reason for the Astros not to bring him back.
He spoke with Chandler Rome of The Athletic about his pending free agency, saying things that every fan who wants him back should want to hear.
“I can’t control anything that’s going to happen. I have to have an offer from the team in order for me to accept,” Kikuchi said. “Obviously if I get the offer, I’ll be happy. But something I can say is I love all my teammates, coaches and staff. I feel comfortable here.”
The left-hander later added that he wants to win. The 34-year-old isn't getting any younger, and if he signs a multi-year deal, this could be the last time he signs a contract.
“As I’m getting older, I’m thinking to myself, ‘I haven’t won a championship yet.’ I definitely want to be on a winning squad where we can go for a World Series championship,” said Kikuchi.
If he wants to win, there aren't many better places in Major League Baseball to play than Houston. All they've done over much of the past decade is win. At a high level, too.
But there are reasons for the Astros to think long and hard about this.
It's fair to point to his 3.00 ERA in the 54.0 innings he's pitched over nine starts in Houston, but his career 4.60 ERA does bring concerns.
He's an interesting name to follow. While most of the time, players benefit from having career seasons in their free agency year, there's a big sample size showing Kikuchi might not be as good as his current counting stats appear to be.
However, he's a valuable arm, and for a team that needs pitching, keeping him around would be wise.