Houston Astros Boss Sheds Light on When Bregman's Extension Talks Will Begin
This past offseason for the Houston Astros was certainly a rollercoaster.
At one point it looked like they weren't going to sign anyone of note because they were so close to the first luxury tax threshold, which is something owner Jim Crane hasn't wanted to go over in the past.
But, they eventually made shockwaves by handing Josh Hader the most lucrative contract for a closer in Major League Baseball history, before turning their attention to extending Jose Altuve with a long-term deal that will keep him with the Astros for the rest of his career.
While there were celebrations for the front office getting this done, they also weren't able to work something out with their star third baseman Alex Bregman that created the possibility of him leaving in free agency after the year.
No one in Houston is thinking about the offseason right now with the team slated to win the AL West division again and give themselves a chance at winning their third World Series title, but there is now a chance the two-time champion has played his last game with the Astros whenever their year comes to an end.
Bregman could come back as a free agent, but the odds seem slim unless Crane is willing to spend the highest payroll he's ever had since buying the team in May 2011.
The Astros have not had extension talks with their third baseman during the year, something general manager Dana Brown reiterated in his conversation with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, but he did shed some light on when those discussions might begin.
"We were in Anaheim the other day and I ran into [agent Scott Boras] and we started talking a little bit, and we both said, 'Look, once we get towards the end of the season and things are over, we'll definitely engage and talk about it.'"
That isn't a major update since it was always expected that this would be the timeline, but it is telling there seems to be some sort of understanding that the two parties will sit down at some point and try to work something out.
Scott Boras clients are known to hit the open market in search of high-priced deals, which does add a level of concern he'll be offered something Houston isn't willing to match.
That remains to be seen.
But at least there is some plan in place by the organization to sit down with their star third baseman and try to figure out a way to keep him with the team who drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2015 draft.