Houston Astros Starter Named Fit for Los Angeles Dodgers in Offseason
The Houston Astros rotation could look different entering 2025. With the possibility of losing multiple free agents and a few pitchers expected to be out early in the campaign due to injuries, the Astros face a few challenges in free agency.
After trading for Yusei Kikuchi and giving up a massive package for his services, Houston would be making a wise decision by bringing him back. Factor that in with how well he threw during his short stint with the team, and there are even more reasons to think about giving him a new contract.
However, just like every left-handed pitcher who gets outs at an elite level, there will be multiple teams interested in his services.
That's why the Astros have to ensure that if they want him back, they get a deal done as early as possible in the winter.
In the event that he doesn't return to Houston, despite also saying he'd be willing to sign a new contract with them, expect some other contending teams to be interested in adding him.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the teams that could show interest.
"Yusei Kikuchi would not have been on this list two months ago, but leave it to the Astros to get their hooks in a guy and infuse him with ample nastiness. Kikuchi made 10 starts for Houston, and those saw him rack up 76 strikeouts and only 14 walks across 60 innings. He was one of the top pitchers in the American League for that span... Kikuchi got a three-year, $36 million deal the last time he was a free agent during the 2021-22 offseason. A similar deal may be in order this time around, though it'll likely have a higher average annual value."
Over the past few winters, the Dodgers have continuously proven that they're willing to spend as much as needed to compete at the highest level.
That hasn't exactly led to multiple World Series wins, but Los Angeles has still been one of the top teams in Major League Baseball over much of the past decade and should continue to be.
Adding Kikuchi, who's always been an elite strikeout arm, would be an excellent piece to their rotation, especially considering some of the injuries they're also dealing with.
The Dodgers and Astros also have a poor history together due to the cheating scandal, so losing him to Los Angeles would be an even bigger blow.