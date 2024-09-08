Re-Grading the Yusei Kikuchi For the Houston Astros
The Houston Astros are looking to finish up the month of September on a strong note, as they have a nice lead on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
It wasn’t a great start to the season for the Astros, as they stumbled coming out of the gate. However, their pitching staff figured out multiple injuries and has performed very well of late.
Houston has certainly leaned on their rotation for most of the season, and they recently got back one of their best hitters in Kyle Tucker. The return of Tucker should be a big boost for the Astros once he knocks the rust off, as he was having a career-year prior to getting hurt in June.
Like most years, Houston was aggressive at the trade deadline to improve their team. Due to some injuries in the rotation, they acquired Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays. At the time, it wasn’t clear how much of an impact Kikuchi would have on the Astros, but after a little over a month, it has turned out to be an excellent deal for Houston.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently re-graded the Astros’ decision to trade for Yusei Kikuchi.
"The Trade: Houston Astros acquire LHP Yusei Kikuchi from Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Jake Bloss, INF Will Wagner, OF Joey Loperfido."
“Original Grades: C for Houston, A for Toronto”
“Updated Grades: A for Houston, A+ for Toronto”
Prior to being traded to the Astros, Kikuchi wasn’t having a good season for the Blue Jays, as in 22 starts, he totaled a 4-9 record and an ERA of 4.75. At the time of the trade, it was very fair to question what his role was going to be with Houston, but the organization clearly saw something in him.
Since joining the Astros, Kikuchi has been lights out in his six starts. He has a 3-0 record and has an ERA of 2.57. Houston’s ability as an organization to develop and help pitchers reach their potential is unmatched in baseball, and one of the reasons for their success over the last decade.
As we head toward October, Kikuchi could very well find himself as a starter in a playoff game for the Astros. While Houston does have a plethora of arms at their disposal now, Kikuchi is left-handed and is pitching very well down the stretch.
While the move at the time might not have looked like a great deal for Houston, it certainly does now.