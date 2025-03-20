Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Shut Down With Sore Throwing Elbow
With the start of the regular season coming up in about a week for the Houston Astros, the team has recently received some unfortunate injury news.
There were a lot of injuries that the Astros had to deal with last year, especially to their starting rotation. This tested the depth of the unit, but they ultimately ended up doing just fine with some young arms emerging.
Recently, one of the players who was set to return this season, Luis Garcia, was scheduled to throw batting practice.
Garcia missed the entire 2024 campaign with Tommy John surgery, and this was an important step for him on his road back.
Unfortunately, the right-hander had batting practice canceled due to a sore elbow.
This is certainly some concerning news for the 28-year-old. Coming back from major surgery is never an easy task both mentally and physically, and this would have to be considered a major setback.
Even though Houston likely wasn’t relying on him to do much in the rotation this year, there is no such thing as too much pitching and Garcia has been a solid player.
Now, it will be interesting to see what the next steps are for Garcia. Due to him coming back from surgery, doctors will surely be taking at look at what's going on in the elbow and if it is something more than just soreness.
The 28-year-old has been a solid pitcher in the early part of his career with a 28-19 record and 3.61 ERA.
Hopefully, this is just a minor setback for the talented right-hander, and he can resume his comeback sooner rather than later.