Houston Astros State The Obvious After Another Disappointing Series Result
It feels like it's been the same statements coming out of the Houston Astros' clubhouse throughout this disappointing campaign that now sees them seven games below .500 after dropping a series on the road against the San Francisco Giants.
There's still time to turn things around, but that time is starting to run out.
The Astros are one of the most interesting teams to monitor around the trade deadline. They felt like they went "all in" to chase another World Series title this year after going over the luxury tax for only the second time since Jim Crane became the owner.
Results have been fleeting, but that hasn't stunted the Astros' optimism.
However, it gets to a point where actions speak louder than words, and right now, there seems to be more of the latter than the former.
Same can be said after Wednesday following another series loss.
"I think this is a huge month for us. We've got to get to playing some good baseball. I believe in these guys in here. Every single guy in here is busting their tail every single day. Obviously, we need to be better than we've been, and everyone in here knows that and is working towards that," star third baseman Alex Bregman stated according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
Again, that sounds nice, and it's certainly the right thing to say, but at some point the words need to turn into results.
Houston's six-game winning streak that occurred from May 12-17 feels a long way in the rearview mirror after they have gone 11-13 since.
If the Astros are going to figure it out, they need to start doing that now.
They've only played 69 contests out of their 162-game schedule, so there is time during this long year for them to find their stride like Bregman is suggesting.
Houston will have that opportunity starting Friday after their day off when they welcome in the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox for six games.