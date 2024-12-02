Houston Astros 'Staying in Contact' With Two Potential Alex Bregman Replacements
The Houston Astros have continued conversations with Alex Bregman over the past few weeks, and those are expected to intensify.
Bregman's return to the Astros seems likely as of the beginning of December, but just like every other free agency decision, nothing is official until the players sign a contract.
Houston has to have a Plan B.
If the Astros want to win a World Series, not only would letting Bregman walk hurt their chances, but not having anyone to replace him would make them a questionable team.
Houston's lineup already had multiple flaws, and despite the right-handed hitter having a down campaign for his standards, losing a near 120 OPS+ slugger won't get them any closer to winning a World Series.
If the Astros let Bregman depart, finding his replacement won't be easy.
There are options on the market, both in free agency and the trade front, but Houston doesn't have the prospects to deal in a blockbuster deal.
On top of that, if the Astros don't want to give him a big deal, why would they give it to a different player?
Everything is on the table here, making this an intriguing free agency case until he makes a decision.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Houston is being smart and doing its due diligence with other players, including Willy Adames and Jorge Polanco.
"Both Bregman and Adames, however, are drawing attention outside of the Soto market. The Houston Astros are continuing their efforts to re-sign Bregman, while also setting up contingencies. The team is staying in contact with Adames, and has expressed interest in another free agent, Jorge Polanco, as a fallback option."
Adames would be the player to have if Bregman were to depart, but again, why would the Astros give him around $200 million and not just hand that money to their existing player?
Adames isn't significantly better than Bregman, and he isn't much younger.
Regarding Polanco, he'd be a nice addition on top of Bregman.
He'd be able to come in and play multiple positions while giving Houston professional at-bats.
Depending on the price, it'd make sense to sign him, but not at the expense of letting their franchise legend walk.
The Astros are in a tough position, but it's a positive sign that they've spoken with other players. Bregman should be option No. 1, and from the sound of things, he is, but having a backup plan is a must, and Houston seems to have one.