Houston Astros Superstar Predicted to Receive Massive Contract
Coming into the season, it wasn't expected that the biggest news of the year would be how bad the Houston Astros currently are. At 7-18 and dropping seven of their last 10 games, this has been as bad of a start as the team could've imagined.
For the Astros, most of the questions entering the year were around what they were going to do with Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Framber Valdez. Bregman's the most pressing situation, given he hits free agency at the end of the season, but things could've changed due to the way Houston's played.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the top free agents for 2024-25, ranking Bregman as the third best in the loaded class.
What's more important, however, is the money that Bregman could sign for. Reuter wrote that Jose Ramirez's $141 million extension over seven years that he signed prior to 2022 could be the "logical starting point" for Bregman.
The right-handed star has made it clear that he's interested in negotiating a deal during the season, adding more intrigue to the situation. It's been a tough start to the year for the recently turned 30-year-old, slashing .202/.284/.262. Bregman also hasn't hit a home run yet.
His 63 OPS+ would be the worst of his career by a wide margin, another indication of how bad the season has gone.
Given his production in his first 22 games and the team being one of the worst in baseball, a deal for the front office might not make too much sense at this exact moment.
On one hand, he's been one of the best third baseman in baseball since he made his debut in 2016. However, if the Astros are going to continue to struggle, signing him to a deal well worth over $100 million doesn't help fix any of their problems.