Houston Astros Superstar Says He's Feeling No Pressure Despite Slow Start
The Houston Astros traveled to Mexico City for a two-game slate against the Colorado Rockies starting on Saturday.
Based on how the year has started, getting out of the normal grind that this long season presents could be exactly what this team needs as they've been able to relax and do all the festivities that comes with an international series like this.
They certainly need it.
The Astros have gotten off to one of their worst starts in franchise history, sitting with a 7-19 record and last place in their division.
While pitching has been their biggest issue, the struggles that one of their superstars is undergoing to start the year can't be overlooked either.
Normally a slow starter, Alex Bregman's problems at the plate have been even more magnified in 2024 because of how poorly the team is playing. It also could be the last time he plays for the organization that drafted him as he's scheduled to become a free agent following the year.
The star third baseman was expecting to have a huge season, but instead, he has the 15th-worst slugging percentage among qualified hitters with a .273 figure.
He has yet to hit a homer and only has five extra-base hits, quite the contrast from someone who has hit over 20 bombs more often than not in his career.
But Bregman isn't feeling the pressure. He's focused on turning things around like he has done throughout his time in the bigs.
"I find zero pressure in regards to playing in a contract year. I play the game to be an elite player in the game. I could give a s— about anything but playing at a high level," he said according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
What is different this year than in seasons past is Houston has not been able to mask the slow start that their star third baseman normally undergoes.
Their pitching staff has been running on fumes since practically Spring Training, and their offense hasn't been able to produce enough output to overcome that (no offense likely could).
Bregman has shown in the past that he can get things on track, and while being in a contract year is new, he doesn't think that is affecting him.
"I find zero pressure in anything besides the pressure I put on myself to perform at a high level every single day regardless of the year — contract year, whatever, I don't give a s—," he said.
A turnaround could be coming soon.
Baseball Savant has his expected slugging percentage at .308 compared to his current figure of .273. His batting average is .216 compared to his expected batting average of .223.
While those aren't stark differences, it still suggests that he's been on the unlucky side of things to start the season.
Hopefully for the Astros' sake, he can get things right in Mexico City against one of the worst pitching staffs in Major League Baseball.