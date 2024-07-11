Houston Astros Surprisingly Named Landing Spot for Right-Handed Ace
While Dana Brown made it clear that the Houston Astros had no plans to sell at the trade deadline at the beginning of June, the way the team has played since then all but confirms that they'll be buyers.
The Astros are now just 2.0 games behind in the American League West and look to be a serious threat to win the division after starting the season in a way that no one ever expected.
Houston's struggles were largely due to injuries, especially on the mound. While it's understandable why they struggled, this also gave the front office a clear idea of what they'll need at the trade deadline.
The Astros simply can't deal with what they dealt with over the first few months with injuries, so expect them to be aggressive in the starting pitching market.
There will be many options, which should benefit them, but it's important to note that Houston doesn't have a great farm system, which poses challenges as teams will be looking for hauls in some of these trades.
That doesn't mean they won't get a deal done, but it makes it much tougher.
John Buhler of FanSided proposed a move that could make sense for them since it likely wouldn't cost more than they can afford. Buhler listed trade destinations for Max Scherzer, listing the Astros as one of the suitors for the future Hall of Fame pitcher.
"Wouldn't this be something? The Houston Astros are no longer playing atrocious baseball. I know, I know, I know. They play in the same freaking state as the Rangers, but they are desperate and the Seattle Mariners can get got in the division."
"Houston would obviously have to pay a premium for Scherzer because of the AL West of it all. However, the Astros always end up playing in the ALCS... This is a shot in the dark, but until the Astros are eliminated from the playoffs, they're always a threat."
Landing Scherzer would certainly be something after the Texas Rangers eliminated them from the postseason in 2023. The Rangers are also only 5.5 games out in the AL West, so there's a chance that they don't want to sell. Selling to Houston of all teams would be interesting, too.
In the event that they do move him to the Astros, he'd be an excellent pick-up. Despite dealing with injuries this year and being 39 years old, he's still managed to post a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
There's some risk due to injury, however, which could turn the front office away.