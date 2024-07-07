Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Take Jose Altuve Replacement in Latest MLB Mock Draft

The Houston Astros could opt for an intriguing infielder in the upcoming MLB draft.

Westlake's Cole May, left, and Theo Gillen celebrate the first run scored in the Chaparrals' 17-2 win over Pflugerville Saturday in a CenTex baseball tournament matchup. Westlake begins District 26-6A play this week.
Westlake's Cole May, left, and Theo Gillen celebrate the first run scored in the Chaparrals' 17-2 win over Pflugerville Saturday in a CenTex baseball tournament matchup. Westlake begins District 26-6A play this week.
The Houston Astros have one of the weakest farm systems in MLB, but could add a fun player in the upcoming draft.

In Jonathan Mayo's latest mock draft for MLB, he had Houston opting for prep school Theo Gillen out of Westlake, TX with the No. 28 overall selection.

Gillen would be a longer-term project than one of the top college bats that were also up for grabs, but the potential could make it worth it. He's a middle infielder by trade, so they wouldn't need him for a while anyway, thanks to Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena.

He would likely be the long-term replacement for Altuve, as his glove has more upside than his arm. The timeline works out as the high schooler would be 24 when the Astros legend's contract runs out after the 2029 season. If he is ready before then, it's just a plus.

The Texas native has a 60-grade hit and run tool with his power and fielding grades right behind.

"Gillen may have the best bat of any high schooler in this Draft. He has a disciplined approach, quick hands and a sweet left-handed swing that combine to produce line drives to all fields," said his MLB scouting profile. "His hitting ability will allow him to get to most of his plus raw power, giving him a 20-homer floor, and he should develop more pop as he adds more strength to his physical 6-foot-2 frame."

While it makes sense for the future, it would be intriguing to see Houston opt for a second straight middle infielder in the first round given their strength at the spot.

Just last season, they took Brice Matthews out of Nebraska. The college slugger has looked great early on as he's currently slashing .293/.408/.500 in his first minor league season.

He's already progressed up to Double-A Corpus Christi, but has slowed down since his arrival with an OPS of just .641 in 13 games.

Matthews could either figure into the equation as a high-value trade piece or eventual reason to not pay Jeremy Pena once they lose control of his contract situation.

If the future Astros infield consists of Matthews and Gillen, it could turn into one of the highest-power groups in the league.

