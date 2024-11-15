Houston Astros Target Expected To Have More Competitive Market Than Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso has been on the long list of potential Houston Astros targets over the past few months.
The Astros front office hasn't always been willing to give out high-priced deals, but if they believe the slugger would help them get back to their winning ways, perhaps they'd give him what he's looking for.
If not, other players are available for them to pursue, making it likely that Houston will end up with a first baseman if the front office believes they need one.
Among the other options include Christian Walker, who wouldn't be a bad second-place prize.
In fact, some believe Walker is the better player, and given the price difference in contracts, it might be better for the Astros to pursue him over Alonso.
The issue, however, is that many teams around Major League Baseball might feel the same way.
According to David Schoenfield of ESPN, he expects more clubs to be interested in Walker than Alonso due to the price difference.
"Speaking of Alonso, the four-time All-Star is the bigger name and one of the best power hitters in free agency, but it's likely that Walker will have more teams looking to sign him, with the Mets and Yankees perhaps dueling it out over Alonso. Walker is entering his age-34 season while Alonso is entering his age-30 season -- but that age difference will hold down Walker's overall total dollars (McDaniel projects a six-year, $159 million contract for Alonso and a three-year, $57 million contract for Walker), making him more attractive to a wider variety of teams."
Statistically, Alonso has been one of, if not the, best power hitters in the world during recent campaigns.
His power numbers rival some of the best in MLB history over a five-year span.
Walker has also swung the bat at a high level over the past three seasons, so it isn't like either one has the upper hand.
The only issue Houston would have to consider would be centered around Walker's age. They've seen what can happen to older players, and if they're worried he'll decline, then paying Alonso would be the better decision.
Walker is expected to sign a short-term contract, which should favor them in their quest to complete a deal and give confidence to the contract they give him.
Signing either player would make this an A+ winter for the Astros.
More might have to be done, but first base has been their biggest issue in recent showings.