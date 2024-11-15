Houston Astros Tie for League Lead With Three All-MLB Players
Even when they are not making a deep run in the playoffs, the Houston Astros dynasty continues.
Their roster is still one of the most loaded in Major League Baseball, and it showed when they tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most players receiving All-MLB nods with three.
Legendary second baseman Jose Altuve, superstar designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, and elite starting pitcher Framber Valdez were the three recipients for the club this year with each being named to the Second Team.
For Altuve, it was his third inclusion, and second as part of the Second Team. This was Alvarez's fifth inclusion, and fourth as a part of the Second Team. For Valdez, it was his third inclusion, both as part of the Second Team.
Altuve's honor comes on the back of a .295/.350/.439 slash line with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, and a 126 OPS+ across 682 plate appearances in 153 games. 2024 marked the fifth time in his career that he has tallied 180 or more base hits (185), the seventh time he's had 20 or more stolen bases (22), and the 10th time he produced an OPS+ of 120 or more.
The veteran is a nine-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, one-time Gold Glove winner, has finished in the top 20 for American League MVP voting seven times, top 10 four times, and has won the award once.
Altuve was named to the First Team All-MLB in 2022, and to the Second Team for the first time in 2019.
Alvarez had a .308/.392/.567 slash line with 35 home runs, 86 RBI, and a 172 OPS+ across 635 plate appearances in 147 games. He set new career-best marks in games played (147), plate appearances, hits (170), stolen bases (six), total bases (313), and intentional walks (16).
He won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2019, has been named an All-Star three times, has won one Silver Slugger, and has finished in the top 15 for American League MVP voting twice. He has been named to the Second Team All-MLB in 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024, and the First Team in 2022.
Valdez's produced a 2.91 ERA across 176.1 innings pitched with 169 strikeouts and a 136 ERA+ with a 15-7 record. It marked the third time in as many years that Valdez qualified for the ERA title, the fourth time in as many years that he has made 20 or more starts, and the third time in the last four years that the veteran has posted an ERA+ of 130 or more.
The ace's efforts on the mound have mostly flown under the radar throughout his career.
He has been named an All-Star only twice, has finished in the top 20 for American League Cy Young Award voting three times while in the top 10 twice, and has finished in the top 20 for American League MVP voting once.
Valdez's first All-MLB Team nod came in 2022 as a member of the First Team.
The MLB All First and Second Team honors have been awarded every year since 2019. They are given out based only on regular season performance, with selections determined by a fan vote and a panel consisting of media, former players, and baseball officials.