Houston Astros to Broadcast Spring Training Games on Space City Home Network
The Houston Astros have announced their slate to spring training games to be broadcast on the Space City Home Network starting this month.
All 10 games will be broadcast live and nearly all of them will be home games at the team’s CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches is in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The Astros will broadcast their first game on the first day of the exhibition schedule as they host the Nationals in a split squad game at 12:05 p.m. central. The following day, SCHN follows the Astros on the road for the first time to broadcast their game with the Cardinals at 12:05 p.m.
The final February game is Feb. 25 at home against the Mets, also at 12:05 p.m.
The Astros head to Tampa to face the Yankees on March 1, which will be the other non-West Palm Beach game on the TV slate and is set for 12:05 p.m.
After a week off, five more games from Florida will be broadcast, all from West Palm Beach — March 9 vs. the Marlins, March 11 vs. the Mets, March 13 vs. the Cardinals, March 18 vs. the Nationals and March 22 vs. the Marlins. All games are at 12:05 p.m., except for March 18 and 22, which are at 5:05 p.m.
The final game is on March 24 in Houston, as the Astros will play an exhibition game against their Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
Astros pitchers and catchers will report on Thursday, while the rest of the roster will report on Feb. 18.
Houston Astros 2025 Spring Training Schedule
(all times central; home games in bold; SS-split squad game)
Sat, Feb 22: vs. Washington (SS), 12:05 PM
Sat, Feb 22: at New York Mets (SS), 12:10 PM
Sun, Feb 23: at St. Louis, 12:05 PM
Mon, Feb 24: vs. Miami, 12:05 PM
Tue, Feb 25: vs. New York Mets, 12:05 PM
Wed, Feb 26: at Washington, 12:05 PM
Thu, Feb 27: at New York Mets, 12:10 PM
Fri, Feb 28: vs. St. Louis, 12:05 PM
Sat, Mar 1: at New York Yankees, 12:05 PM
Sun, Mar 2: vs. Washington, 12:05 PM
Mon, Mar 3: at Miami, 12:10 PM
Wed, Mar 5: vs. St. Louis, 12:05 PM
Thu, Mar 6: at New York Mets, 5:10 PM
Fri, Mar 7: at St. Louis, 5:05 PM
Sat, Mar 8: vs. New York Yankees, 5:05 PM
Sun, Mar 9: vs. Miami, 12:05 PM
Mon, Mar 10: at Toronto, 12:07 PM
Tue, Mar 11: vs. New York Mets, 12:05 PM
Wed, Mar 12: at Washington, 12:05 PM
Thu, Mar 13 vs. St. Louis (SS), 12:05 PM
Thu, Mar 13 at Miami (SS), 12:10 PM
Fri, Mar 14 vs. Toronto, 5:05 PM
Sat, Mar 15 vs. Miami, 11:05 AM
Sun, Mar 16 at New York Mets, 12:10 PM
Tue, Mar 18 vs. Washington, 5:05 PM
Wed, Mar 19 vs. New York Mets, 5:05 PM
Thu, Mar 20 at Miami, 12:10 PM
Fri, Mar 21 at St. Louis, 12:05 PM
Sat, Mar 22 vs. Miami, 5:05 PM
Sun, Mar 23 at Washington, 11:05 AM