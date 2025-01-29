Past Houston Astros World Series Champion Returns to New York Mets
The Houston Astros have now traded two core pieces of their 2022 World Series championship team this offseason after Ryan Pressly was the latest to get dealt to the Chicago Cubs, joining Kyle Tucker.
Moving on from players who have helped them win at a high level is not uncommon for the Astros, and since they have let potential franchise legends walk out the door in the past, virtually nobody is safe when it comes to their replaceability.
Just ask Alex Bregman right now.
But, Pressly and Tucker weren't the first players from that title-winning group to find homes with different teams.
Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton and Hector Neris all departed in free agency last offseason. The trio were staples in the backend of the bullpen that Houston moved on from, instead opting to hand Josh Hader his megadeal.
Neris eventually returned the team in 2024 after he was released by the Cubs, but Stanek and Maton have struggled since leaving the building.
Both were still on the market looking for work this upcoming season until Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that Stanek agreed to a one-year contract to return to the New York Mets.
At the time of writing, no compensation figures have been released.
Stanek was dominant for the Astros in 2022 with a 1.15 ERA across his 59 appearances, striking out 62 batters in 54.2 innings pitched and producing a mind-boggling ERA+ of 333 that was more than triple the league average.
But, that's where he peaked.
Stanek had a 4.09 ERA the following year, and this past season, he regressed further to producing an ERA of 4.88.
The Mets are likely viewing him as a buy-low addition since he wasn't great for them in 2024 with a 6.06 ERA across his 17 outings.