Inside the Astros

Past Houston Astros World Series Champion Returns to New York Mets

One of the past Houston Astros champions has agreed to a deal with the New York Mets.

Brad Wakai

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) reacts after a strikeout to end the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) reacts after a strikeout to end the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros have now traded two core pieces of their 2022 World Series championship team this offseason after Ryan Pressly was the latest to get dealt to the Chicago Cubs, joining Kyle Tucker.

Moving on from players who have helped them win at a high level is not uncommon for the Astros, and since they have let potential franchise legends walk out the door in the past, virtually nobody is safe when it comes to their replaceability.

Just ask Alex Bregman right now.

But, Pressly and Tucker weren't the first players from that title-winning group to find homes with different teams.

Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton and Hector Neris all departed in free agency last offseason. The trio were staples in the backend of the bullpen that Houston moved on from, instead opting to hand Josh Hader his megadeal.

Neris eventually returned the team in 2024 after he was released by the Cubs, but Stanek and Maton have struggled since leaving the building.

Both were still on the market looking for work this upcoming season until Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that Stanek agreed to a one-year contract to return to the New York Mets.

At the time of writing, no compensation figures have been released.

Stanek was dominant for the Astros in 2022 with a 1.15 ERA across his 59 appearances, striking out 62 batters in 54.2 innings pitched and producing a mind-boggling ERA+ of 333 that was more than triple the league average.

But, that's where he peaked.

Stanek had a 4.09 ERA the following year, and this past season, he regressed further to producing an ERA of 4.88.

The Mets are likely viewing him as a buy-low addition since he wasn't great for them in 2024 with a 6.06 ERA across his 17 outings.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News