Houston Astros Top Pitching Prospect Suffers Injury During Spring Training Matchup
The Houston Astros have had a difficult time with injuries this spring, as many of their key players have suffered setbacks at one point or another in the past few weeks. Most notably Christian Walker, who has been dealing with oblique pain as a recurring issue since last season, but there have been positive updates regarding his status at least.
However, during the Astros Spring Breakout game against the Washington Nationals, another injury seems to have been picked up by their top pitching prospect, Miguel Ullola. The No. 6 ranked prospect for Houston according to MLB.com, started the game and struggled with control for a bit, having two pitch clock violations in the span of three pitches.
Then, as was reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Ullola left the game with an injury, looking uncomfortable after a pitch he threw, and looked to be motioning to the top of his throwing arm when the trainer came out to check on him. He would end up being replaced by Alex Santos, the No. 28 prospect in the system, who took over for the time being.
These types of injuries in spring training are always a bit scary, but teams will always be cautious of any potential issue regardless of the severity, so it could just be a measure to protect him from further problems. Especially when it comes to prospects, it is better to just take them out and let them clear up any concerns before sending them back on the mound at a later date.